August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia ranks third in Europe for digital nomad lifestyle, study finds

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A study carried out by travel experts ‘Panache Cruises’ revealed that Nicosia ranked third among European cities for people in search of a digital nomad lifestyle working abroad, following Bucharest and Madrid.

The study took into account meteorological conditions, internet speed, rent costs, and professional amenities as critical factors shaping digital nomads’ preferences when selecting a destination.

Nicosia fared well in Wi-Fi speed, visa application fee, average monthly individual living costs, rent prices and cost of meals.

The capital preceded Budapest, Zagreb, Athens, Lisbon, Tallinn, Valletta, and Reykjavik.

Commenting the results of the study, Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis, said that “all developmental ventures in Nicosia seamlessly incorporate the essence of a digital nomad lifestyle.”

He also said that by the end of the year the capital will also register a significant progress in the completion of several projects aimed at turning it into a smart city.

“The establishment of the Cyens Center of Excellence, through strategic collaborations with the three state universities, Invest Cyprus, as well as international entities such as the University of London and the Max Planck Institute for Informatics, reflects our efforts in making Nicosia attractive for innovative and burgeoning enterprises,” Yiorkadjis said.

“All our projects will enhance Cyprus’ competitive edge in Europe and the broader southeastern Mediterranean region.”

