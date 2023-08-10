August 10, 2023

Power outage in Dromolaxia due to fault

Residents in the Dromolaxia area in Larnaca are without electricity on Thursday due to damage to the electricity authority (EAC) network.

The fault is at 11,000 volts, medium voltage, in the network, EAC deputy press representative Giorgos Stamatopoulos told the Cyprus News Agency.

Stamatopoulos added that the damage is in the underground system and repair efforts are underway.

