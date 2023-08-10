August 10, 2023

Six people, two children, injured in Peyia quad bike accident

Six people, including two children, were injured in an accident involving a four-wheel motorbike in Paphos on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident happened around 3.30pm when a 42-year-old French tourist, with a 7-year-old boy as passenger, lost control of her vehicle.

The woman had been driving on a rough road on a field at the edge of the sea and upon losing control  dragged along four other people, aged 47, 40, 11 and 6, standing nearby.

All six people as well as the four-wheel motorbike crashed from a 5m height into the sea.

An ambulance was called to the scene and all were transferred to Paphos general hospital where the driver was found to have suffered a fractured vertebra and was kept for treatment.

Two of the children, aged 11 and 6, were also hospitalised while the rest were discharged. The state of health of the injured is considered out of danger.

Peyia police station in collaboration with the Paphos police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

