August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Summer film programme wraps up

By Eleni Philippou00
miller's crossing

Film lovers in Paphos have been enjoying outdoor cinema screenings since mid July as Kimonos Art Centre hosts its 5th edition of Garden Screenings. This year though the screenings are held at the Attikon open-air theatre and before the summer agenda concludes at the end of August, three more nights from the world of cinema await.

Up next is Lord of War, on Friday, starring Nicholas Cage and Jared Leto. The 2005 crime drama follows a 20-year arms dealing career of Queens outcast Yuri Orlov who confronts the morality of his work as he is being chased by an Interpol Agent. The screening will start at 9pm and will be shown in English with subtitles in Greek.

Miller’s Crossing by Joel and Ethan Cohen will follow on August 16, a drama film about an Irish mob boss who offers protection to his moll’s brother, Bernie, whom Leo’s rival, Caspar, an Italian gangster, intends to kill. Tom, Leo’s right-hand man, tries to keep the peace between warring mobs but gets caught in divided loyalties.

To conclude the summer screenings, Kimonos Arts Centre will feature a film by a Cypriot. Yianna Americanou produced the film Dog in 2021 which won the Best Greek Minority Co-Production Feature Film award at the Hellenic Film Academy Awards. In the film, young Dimitris, on the verge of manhood yet very much a child, has romanticised his imprisoned father to mythic proportions. When he gets released after ten years, Dimitris cannot wait to finally know him. But when his father reveals his true nature, Dimitris must face a great dilemma, whether or not his need of belonging prevails over his sense of justice.

 

Garden Screenings by Kimonos Arts Centre

Outdoor film nights. August 11, 16 and 18. Attikon open-air theatre, Paphos. €5. [email protected]. Tel: 26-102180, 99-478162

Related Posts

Nicosia ranks third in Europe for digital nomad lifestyle, study finds

Jonathan Shkurko

Ayios Tychonas combats anti-social behaviour with electronic barrier across road

Tom Cleaver

Municipalities comply with beach legislation, but concerns linger over rising prices

Nikolaos Prakas

Unidentified woman in critical condition after being run over in Nicosia

Tom Cleaver

16.7 per cent of Cyprus population at risk of poverty, report shows

Nick Theodoulou

Donkey protocol singed in Karpasia

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign