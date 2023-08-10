August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three arrested for arson attempt in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter0132
police car night 2
File photo

Police on Wednesday arrested three men in connection with an investigated case of attempted arson committed in Nicosia.

According to police the arson attempt happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday, in a village residence.

Police received the information from the owner of the house who extinguished the fire.

Examinations by the police and the fire service established that the fire has been maliciously set using three car tyres, which had been placed against a wall by unknown persons. The fire damaged the house wall.

Further investigation brought up testimony against three suspects, aged 21, 21 and 31, on the basis of which judicial arrest warrants were issued against them.

On the evening of Tuesday, police located and arrested one of the 21-year-old suspects who was brought before the Nicosia District Court on Wednesday morning. The court issued an eight-day detention order against him.

On Wednesday night the 31-year-old and the second 21-year-old were located and arrested.

The two are expected to be brought before the court for the issuance of a detention order on Friday.

Morphou police are continuing investigations.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Man dead after bar fight in Trikomo

Tom Cleaver

Restaurant review: Los Mexicanos, Ayia Napa

Jonathan Shkurko

Power outage in Dromolaxia due to fault

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Xylofagou to host first Big International Potato Festival

Eleni Philippou

Animal party calls for FIP meds to be supplied for free

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign