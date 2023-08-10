August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unidentified woman in critical condition after being run over in Nicosia

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo: Nicosia General Hospital

An as yet unidentified woman is in a critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital after being run over in Strovolos on Thursday morning.

Police have not yet been able to identify the woman, though they believe she is aged between 70 and 80.

She was run over at around 7.25am by a car driven by a 53-year-old woman on Kykladon street in Strovolos.

Police ask anyone who has any information regarding the circumstances of the incident, or any information which may help verify the identity of the injured party, to contact them by ringing 22802023, the “citizen communication line” 1460, or by visiting their nearest police station.

