August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Bicommunal ‘Winds of Change’ sailors to circumnavigate Cyprus

By Andria Kades00
A bicommunal group of sailors named ‘Winds of Change’ will be sailing around the entirety of the divided island, Larnaca municipality announced on Friday.

The city’s mayor Andreas Vyras met with the team, comprised of six Greek Cypriot and six Turkish Cypriot sailors, that will begin a “demanding training program”.

Founder of the team Sofia Papamichalopoulou, who represented Cyprus in the 2010 Winter Olympics, reached out to young Cypriots aged between 18-35 to make up the team.

The sailing trip across divided Cyprus will be filmed and made into a documentary. It is premier in the World Peace Forum in Paris, ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, the municipality said.

Vyras heralded the ‘Winds of Change’ project, congratulating the team for its initiative, stressing that this will help improve relations between the two communities.

