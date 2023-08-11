August 11, 2023

Closure of Hera Street for road improvement works

Nicosia Municipality on Friday informed the public that from Monday, August 21, 2023, until the end of October 2023, the section of Hera Street between Stassinou Avenue and Stassandrou Street will remain closed to traffic, as works will be conducted to improve the roads.

In particular, infrastructure reconstruction works will be carried out (rain drainage, sewage drainage, public utility services), road reconstruction works (construction of new sidewalks and road surface reconstruction) and implementation of new traffic regulations with upgraded regulations for street parking spaces.

The traffic from Stassandrou Street to Stasinou Avenue will be through Bouboulinas and Annis Komninis Streets, as indicated in the plan.

The municipality thanked the public for their understanding as the works were ongoing.

The works are being funded by the EU recovery and resilience fund.

 

