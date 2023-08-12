August 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Work to begin on Aradippou photovoltaic park

By Staff Reporter00
cyprus business now solar renewable energy res photovoltaics green

Construction on a photovoltaic park in Aradippou is set to begin next month, making the municipality the first in Cyprus to have its own solar park, it emerged on Saturday.

The project will cost €3.1 million and span almost 47 square metres of land in Ayios Fanourios.

According to a municipality announcement, a day earlier the Aradippou mayor Evangelos Evangelides signed a deal with the consortium Hadjichristofi Construction Ltd & Inteso Construction Ltd & Tques LLC, which have taken on the project of building the 2.96 MW solar park.

With works starting in September, the project is set to be completed in 15 months.

“Once the project is completed, Aradippou municipality will be the first to cover all its energy needs for street and public lighting, and will also be an example of green development across all of Cyprus,” Evangelides said.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Increased police measures ahead of August 15 holiday

Andria Kades

Nightclubs reported for noise pollution

Andria Kades

Libraries proving increasingly popular

Andria Kades

Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower

Eleni Philippou

Recipes with Roddy Damalis

CM Guest Columnist

Suspected car arson in Limassol

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign