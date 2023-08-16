August 16, 2023

Free tours of Paphos lighthouse

By Nick Theodoulou0106
There’s a chance to brighten up your day with free tours of the Paphos lighthouse, made available by the ports authority on August 20.

The ports authority explained that as part of its celebrations marking 50 years since it began operations, it aims to bring to life the country’s rich maritime history.

Those efforts include a collaboration with the tourism ministry and antiquities department to mark World Lighthouse Day on August 20.

Guided tours will be available at the archaeological site at the Paphos lighthouse, where attendees will learn about the history of the lighthouse and the general role they play, along with its cultural heritage.

The announcement detailed that four guided tours are available, two in the morning (10am-11am and 11am-12pm) with another two in the afternoon (4pm-5pm and 5pm-6pm)/

It concluded that attendees are kindly asked to arrive on time at the entrance of the archaeological site located west of Paphos harbour.

 

