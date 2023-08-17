August 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested with 4.8kg cannabis

By Elias Hazou00
drugs bust, cannabis arrest

Police in Nicosia on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old man after catching him red-handed in possession of almost 5kg of cannabis.

According to a statement, officers of the Drug Squad flagged down the man’s car. During a search of the vehicle, officers spotted four nylon bags in the front on the passenger side.

The bags contained cannabis of a net weight of 4.8 kg.

The man was arrested on the spot and is being detained for questioning.

Related Posts

Disy leadership to visit Chlorakas after migrant protests

Tom Cleaver

Live music coming up at the coast

Eleni Philippou

Tourist arrivals surge by 15.2 per cent in July

Jean Christou

Forestry department urges hunters to prevent forest fires

Jean Christou

North petrol price rises above 30TL for the first time

Tom Cleaver

Nicosia fares worst in bus users’ complaints

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign