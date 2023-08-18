August 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Events mark International Photography Day

By Eleni Philippou034
Every August 19 photographers and photo lovers celebrate International Photography Day and as with every year, Cyprus is joining the celebrations.

In the capital, the 1st Photographic Marathon of Nicosia will be realised on Saturday as a photographic exhibition is set up at Eleftheria Square. Showcasing the 24 prize-winning photos from last year’s competition, organised by the Photographic Society of Cyprus (Nicosia Branch), the Nicosia Municipality and the Tourism Development and Promotion Company of Nicosia, the exhibition will run for just one day, from 1pm to 9pm.

Online, a new photography event will gather artwork from all over the world. Digital photo exhibitions will run under the auspices of FIAP (International Federation of Photographic Art). Over 115 exhibitions from 13 countries with over 3,500 photos will be hosted on the non-profit website www.velvetclassic.net, with each exhibition having its own theme. The site started the Cyprus international online photo contests in 2007, together with the Cyprus Photographic Society which has eventually become an annual and very successful international event.

Moreover, on Sunday Orasis Photo Club will organise its own celebrations by hosting a photography competition titled Limassol and Its People. Running for just one day, the competition will begin at 7.30am and will run until 12pm where participants can roam around the city taking photos of the faces of Limassol. When the deadline ends, the organisers will collect four images from each participant’s SD card to be reviewed and the results will be announced on the following Sunday.

 

1st Photographic Marathon of Nicosia

Outdoor photography exhibition with prize-winning photos from a competition. August 19. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 1pm-9pm

Cyprus International Online Digital Photo Exhibitions

115 digital photo exhibitions. www.velvetclassic.net

Limassol and its People

Photography competition by Orasis Photo Club. August 20. Meeting point: Coffee Garety, Limassol Castle. 7am. Tel: 7000-3800

