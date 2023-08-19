August 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nissi Beach among world’s top beaches on Instagram

By Tom Cleaver00
Ayia Napa’s Nissi beach is in the top ten most popular beaches in the world on the social media platform Instagram according to a new study.

The study was conducted by travel company Bounce, and saw Nissi beach place seventh in the world, with a total of 235,033 posts on Instagram using hashtags related to the beach.

The most popular beach, according to the study, is Bondi beach in Sydney, Australia. Other high-profile beaches featured on the list include Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Pattaya beach in Bangkok, Thailand.

