August 20, 2023

Fire drill to take place at US embassy on Monday

The fire services sought to inform the public on Sunday that a fire drill would be taking place at the US embassy in Engomi on Monday.

Expected fracas in the area with firefighting vehicles will not be a cause for concern, the service stressed.

The drill is slated to begin at 10:15am.

