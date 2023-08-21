August 21, 2023

In today’s episode, the UN Security Council is expected to discuss on Monday the incident in the buffer zone at Pyla with the attacks against UN peacekeepers as well as the Turkish plans in the area.

 In other news, a total of 86 people were rescued off the coast of Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca said.  

 Elsewhere, between 18,000 and 19,000 hunters were estimated to head out on Sunday as this year’s hunting season began, according to the spokesperson of Cyprus’ Game and Fauna Service, Petros Anayiotos.

 All this and more in today’s daily news briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

