Wrestling with the stories of Cyprus!

‘Like the tales played out in the ring, Cyprus epitomises survival against the odds.’ ALIX NORMAN discovers how WWE-style wrestling will draw on the island’s past

WWE is primarily a show; a wildly exciting soap opera that parallels and magnifies issues that we, the people, face in real life.

In these matches, every interaction, every move is carefully planned in advance – the winner is set before the rivals even take to the ring, and everything is designed to be a spectacle. Goodies and baddies act out story arcs that can last for hundreds of matches over several years, and audiences are spectacularly entertained, turning up day after day to root for their favourites with a fervour unseen outside of football!

But if you thought it was all nonsense, think again. On its surface, WWE may be bread and circuses. But, says Barry Charalambous, who is bringing the discipline to Cyprus, it always has a message. Because while it may be fun to watch professional athletes carry out Moonsaults, Scorpion Deadlocks, and Piledrivers (all famous wrestling moves that take considerable talent and training to perfect), the real take-away is the relatable stories…

Growing up in Harrow, pro wrestling (the British version of WWE) was an escape from a troubled family environment for Barry. “Some people retreat into books, others into solitude or addiction. For me, it was pro wrestling that allowed me to flee the negativity of my childhood. In the ring, humanity’s most powerful and poignant storylines are brought to life; I could see my own narrative mirrored in the matches. And the underlying message was always that good would triumph – maybe not today, maybe not in this contest, but ultimately good would prevail.”

First a wrestler (his character, a baddie named Charming Don Charles, was based on his own experiences with the nouveau riche who exploited the influence of their newfound wealth), then a manager and trainer, Barry is now a Wrestling Showrunner. Along the way, he built his own successful tourism businesses in London, and worked tirelessly with various charities before returning to Limassol in 2020. But he never lost sight of the good wrestling could do: its power to keep kids off the streets, provide a healthy outlet for anger, and spread a positive message. It’s a passion he’s now set to bring to Cyprus.

“Cyprus is an island with far more than its fair share of relatable stories,” he suggests. “It’s a place that’s risen again and again from the ashes, be that occupation, invasion, or economic collapse. Its people have been to hell and back; with the cost of living what it is and salaries so low, many still struggle on a daily basis. And yet they don’t give up. Like the tales played out in the ring, Cyprus epitomises survival against the odds.”

Barry’s wrestling shows, which he calls CyStylePro Wrestling, are set to launch on the island later this year with a two-day extravaganza at October’s Cyprus Comic Con: “six matches in total, each a live-action movie starring some of Europe’s best-known wrestlers, many of whom have wrestled for WWE.

“It will be thrilling,” he exclaims. “Two humans attempting to dominate in the ring in a non-lethal form of combat, performing wildly exciting feats of athleticism. Professional wrestlers make what they do look easy, effortless,” he reveals. “Yet each and every move has taken years to perfect and is timed to a T, giving the audience maximum entertainment value.

“But the real value,” he adds, “is in the familiar storylines. Pro wrestling tells tales that are eminently relatable: the working man who challenges the evil government stooge; the rich boss who treats his underlings like scum; the foreigner who considers his new country a personal playground. Pro wrestling is the tales of our own lives: our sibling rivalries, rising stars, betrayals and redemptions. And in Cyprus, with its storied past, there are plenty of significant narratives that can be played out in the ring…”

Following the Comic Con launch, Barry intends to take CyStylePro Wrestling island-wide, hosting events for hotels, casinos, and corporations. “Wrestling dates back to ancient times in this region; it’s a discipline that’s in the blood. Oro wrestling takes that one step further, lending engaging storylines to the feats of athleticism. It’s live action soap opera, an unforgettable experience with unique characters and thrilling stunts.”

Over time, these narratives will be designed to appeal specifically to local audiences. “If you look at Cyprus today,” says Barry, “you see authorities taking advantage of the common man; incredibly low salaries and a high cost of living; bureaucratic nightmares at every turn. So, in the ring, you personify these travesties through your ‘faces’ and ‘heels’.”

A face is a wrestler who portrays a heroic or protagonist character; someone who is seen as courageous, honourable, a fighter for justice. A heel is a wrestler who portrays a villainous or antagonistic character; tactics such as cheating, taunting the audience, or attacking other wrestlers are common.

This dynamic between heels and faces is the key to relatable wrestling storylines. From bullying to oppression, betrayal to heartbreak, the hardships of existence are played out larger-than-life to create an outlet for audience frustrations.

“I’m sure that everyone can think of more than one heel in their own life!” Barry acknowledges. “It might be the self-centred neighbour who parties all night, lets his dog foul your property and parks across your space; the government official who feathers his own nest with your hard-earnt taxes; or the money-grabbing employer who pays less than minimum wage yet drives a Bentley…

“In the ring, you get to see your own familiar problems addressed and solved on a bigger stage. And you walk away not with anger, but with empathy: your own story has been heard, has been recognised. It is,” he concludes, “the best of human story-telling. And in CyStylePro Wrestling, we will tell the stories of this island.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page ‘Pro Wrestling Cyprus’