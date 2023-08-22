August 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Law to enforce car charging points at large buildings

By Andria Kades098
ferrari electric car charging

At least one electric vehicle charging station will have to be installed in all non-residential buildings that have more than 20 parking spots by January 2025, the energy service said on Tuesday.

The regulation falls under the 2006 law on building energy efficiency, which requires all non-residential buildings over a certain size to offer a minimum of one electric charging station.

Starting January 1, 2025, the energy service plans to carry out inspections to ensure the law will be fully adhered to.

