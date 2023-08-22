August 22, 2023

Refugee stamp exhibition to open in Napa

A stamp for the refugees of Cyprus was at the centre of an exhibition art historian Maria Paphiti curated and presented in Nicosia back in the spring. After a successful run showcasing the significant history of the Cyprus stamp and its meaning, the exhibition now continues its journey as it prepares to open in Ayia Napa. Hosted at the Centre for Sefer Studies of the Municipality of Ayia Napa, the exhibition will open on August 25 and will run until September 30.

The showcase highlights the journey of the Cyprus refugee stamp, which came into use in September of 1974 and follows its initiation, artwork, reasoning and significance today. Split into four sections, the exhibition dives into the history of the stamp and all the stages it went through, leading to the one that circulates today. Section one presents the circumstances under which the refugee stamp emerged.

The second part highlights the central artwork of Prosfigosimo, the engraved woodcut by the Greek artist A.Tassos that makes up the stamp today. The third part focuses on the influence this engraving had on the artistic production of Cyprus while the last section of the exhibition is dedicated to the enclosed area of Famagusta.

Completing a full circle in a way, the exhibition now returns to the Famagusta area, as close as it can get to the region exhibited in the showcase, as it travels to Ayia Napa for the first time.

 

Prosfigosimo: A Stamp for the Refugees of Cyprus. The Story of a Symbol

Exhibition by Maria Paphiti on the refugee stamp of Cyprus. Centre for Sefer Studies, Ayia Napa. August 25-September 30. Opening night: 8pm. www.agianapa.org.cy. Tel: 23-816307, 23-816366

 

