August 22, 2023

Today's weather: Clear, temps above average

By Staff Reporter00
Tuesday will be mostly clear after locally increased low clouds disperse. Temperatures will rise to 40C in the interior, 34C on the southwest and east coasts, and 32C on the remaining coasts and in the higher mountains. Winds be initially variable and light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will remain mainly clear with some passing low clouds, mainly in the west. Temperatures will drop to 22C inland and on the north coast, 24C on the remaining coasts, and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly westerly to north-westerly, 3 Beaufort, locally moderate up to 4 Beaufort, later abating to 2 to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will be mostly clear with no significant change in  temperatures which will remain above average for the season.

