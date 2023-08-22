UNSC reiterates full support for peacekeepers, calls for halt to Pyla roadworks

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members condemned the recent incident in the buffer zone over the Pyla-Arsos road, in a statement released late on Monday night.

Following discussions of a British draft statement in New York, which continued until midnight Cyprus time, the fifteen members of the UNSC condemned both the construction works of the Turkish Cypriot side, as well as the attack on members of the peacekeeping force, in the bi-communal village of Pyla.

“Attacks targeting members of the peacekeeping force may constitute crimes under international law,” the UNSC statement said.

“The UNSC condemned the Turkish Cypriot attacks and the damage to UN vehicles and expressed wishes for the speedy and full recovery of the peacekeepers who were injured.”

The press statement further called for a complete halt to the unauthorised roadworks which it said constitute a violation of the status quo in the UN buffer zone and are against the resolutions of the security council.

The statement went on to support the mandate of the peacekeeping forces in Cyprus, saying that “the members of the Security Council reaffirmed their full support for Unficyp and its mandated authority in, and delineation of, the buffer zone and called for the removal of all unauthorised constructions and the prevention of unauthorised military or civilian activities within and along the ceasefire lines.”

According to the statement, the UNSC encouraged both sides “to take tangible steps in support of the efforts of the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative and to fully engage with UNFICYP to promote a conducive climate”.

UN Security Council Press Statement on Cyprus

The attacks on Friday by Turkish Cypriot police against UN peacekeepers who were attempting to block the unauthorised roadworks, were quickly met with international condemnation by the British, French and the US. Top ranking EU officials also joined in, as did China .

The latest comes from the US State Department which on Tuesday issued a statement saying it unequivocally condemned the attacks and pointing out that “the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus plays a crucial stabilising role.”

“It is vital that Unficyp is able to fulfill its Security Council mandate to be able to work with stakeholders in Cyprus to create the political space for a permanent settlement agreement that will be based on the relevant resolutions,” the US State Department statement said.

Russia, meanwhile, which remained for days the only Security Council member not to address Friday’s events, issued a statement of condemnation just before the UNSG meeting.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has insisted that the roadworks will continue and hit out at the UN as well as the Greek Cypriot side.

In a statement to the Anadolu agency on Monday, Tatar accused the Greek Cypriot side of intending to “purify Pyla from the Turkish Cypriots” and make it a completely Greek Cypriot village.

Bringing up the issue of Greek Cypriot constructions in the buffer zone, he said, “Roads passed through the buffer zone from Pyla to Larnaca. Construction activities were carried out in the buffer zone and a university was established. How do these things happen? They carried out developments without a consensus.

“There is nothing [from the UN] when it comes to that side, but they have such an attitude when it comes to us!”

He went on to speak on the history of the road, saying “we struggled for 25 years to build this road and serve our own citizens through diplomatic means. The UN strung us along for 25 years, saying ‘no, we’ll ask New York, no, we’ll ask the British. They tried distracting us, they thought we would forget.”

Tatar reiterated that the road would be “eventually completed”, and added his hope that the problem would be solved “through diplomatic means”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, said on Monday evening that the physical intervention of UN peacekeepers on the sovereign territory of the ‘TRNC’ is unacceptable.

Speaking after a meeting with his cabinet on the matter, Erdogan stated that “as a guarantor power Turkey will not consent to lawlessness on the island – particularly in the buffer zone”.

He further claimed that through its actions the UN had undermined its reputation.

“The peacekeeping force, both through its physical intervention against residents of the village along with its unfortunate statements afterwards, cast a shadow on its impartiality,” Erdogan said.

Unificyp spokesperson Aleem Siddique told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday that “all remains calm” in the area with “no change since yesterday”.

“We are monitoring the area closely,” he added.