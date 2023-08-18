Pyla: Turkish soldier punches UN peacekeeper in the face (Update 3)

By Jean Christou and Tom Cleaver

A UN peacekeeper was punched in the face while attempting to block the “unauthorised” construction of a road through the buffer zone between the villages of Pyla and Arsos by Turkish Cypriot authorities, the Cyprus Mail has learnt.

Three peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries following the incident. The nationality of the peacekeepers is not yet known, but the Pyla area falls in the UN’s “Sector 4”, which is the responsibility of the Slovak contingent.

In total, 12 UN peacekeepers were “violently” pushed back from their positions in the buffer zone, apparently by Turkish Cypriot military and police in plain clothes.

In addition, UN vehicles which were blocking access to the road were dragged out of the way by tractors, while other vehicles were rammed off the road. Three UN vehicles are now in an undriveable state on the side of the road, having suffered damage to their chassis.

The Cyprus Mail understands that those engaging from the Turkish Cypriot side were military and police personnel dressed in plain clothes, including individuals who have engaged in similar conflicts with UN personnel in the past.

It is estimated that between 12 and 24 Turkish Cypriot personnel engaged with the UN, outnumbering the peacekeepers who were stationed in the area.

Despite the widespread condemnation, construction of the road recommenced on Friday afternoon, according to Turkish Cypriot news outlet Yeni Duzen.

The Cypriot government released a statement on Friday afternoon condemning the “organised incidents” which took place in the morning, describing them as an “unacceptable attack against British and Slovak members of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp)”.

“Threats to the safety of UN peacekeepers are reprehensible and constitute a serious crime under international law”, the government said.

They added that they are “carrying out all diplomatic actions and are in constant contact with the UN, permanent members of the Security Council, the EU, the Greek government, and with the leadership of Unficyp”.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also spoke out on the issue in a social media post on Friday afternoon. He said “I strongly condemn the assault on UN peacekeepers by Turkish Cypriot personnel in Pyla today. Ensuring peacekeepers’ safety and deescalating the situation must remain a priority”.

He added that he is in contact with President Nikos Christodoulides, “following the situation closely, and calling for peace in the area”.

According to information obtained by the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), UN Special representative Colin Stewart is “in communication with both sides of the island as well as with the governments of countries in the UN Security Council in order to avoid further tensions and settle this issue through dialogue”.

They added that “a diplomatic issue is underway to resolve the issue”.

In addition, they said Unficyp “expresses its commitment to continue to prevent the construction of the road”.

In an earlier statement, Unficyp condemned assaults against UN peacekeepers and damage to UN vehicles by personnel from the Turkish Cypriot side early on Friday.

“Threats to the safety of UN peacekeepers and damage to UN property are unacceptable and constitute a serious crime under international law which will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” an announcement said.

Unficyp called on the Turkish Cypriot side to “respect the mission’s mandated authority inside the UN buffer zone, refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions further and to withdraw all personnel and machinery from the UN buffer zone immediately”.

The mission said it was monitoring the situation closely and remains committed to ensuring calm and stability are maintained in the area.

Earlier on Friday morning, Catherine Colonna, the French foreign minister, made a telephone call to her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan regarding the road. The call was made at Colonna’s request.

Fidan said he told Colonna the road was being constructed for “purely humanitarian reasons”, to allow Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla to have access to the north “without being dependent on the British sovereign base area”.

The row began when the north’s ‘foreign ministry’ had announced on Thursday its intention to carry out “improvements” to the road and open it to the public. Currently, the only way to drive between the two villages is to drive through the British base in Dhekelia and the village of Pergamos.

Following this announcement, Unficyp had said it was “concerned” by the plans and labelled them as “unauthorised”. They also called on the Turkish Cypriot authorities to “continue [negotiation] efforts before construction work commences”.

In his own statement, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis condemned the plans, saying they are “attempting to create new settlements within the dead zone by planning an illegal entry into the area”.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the foreign ministries of France and Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot authorities for comment.