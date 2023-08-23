August 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat operator arrested after arrival of twenty-seven migrants

By Staff Reporter00
Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old boat operator, following the arrival of 27 illegal immigrants at Cape Greco.

According to police statement the boat was detected by radar in the afternoon southeast of the cape. The coast guard intercepted the approximately 7m long vessel at a distance of seven nautical miles from the coast and found on board 23 men, two women, and two children.

The occupants of the boat were transferred to a police cruiser and taken to the safety of the Paralimni fishing shelter.

Interrogations turned up testimony against the 23-year-old, allegedly the boat’s navigator.

The remaining migrants were transferred to the Pournara reception centre.

Famagusta CID continues investigations.

