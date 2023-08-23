August 23, 2023

Investigation into 11-year-old car accident nears conclusion

Renewed investigations behind the death of 17-year-old Andreas Loizou who was killed in a car accident 11 years ago are coming to a close but may be inconclusive, reports suggested on Wednesday.

Loizou died in September 2012 when he was driving a motorbike in Limassol. Rumours have been awash for years that the cause of the accident was the daughter of a political person, suggesting this may be the reason police never charged anyone for the case.

After evidence materialised that the police bulletins issued on the day seeking out details of the woman’s car (believed to be the daughter of the political figure) were removed from the police website, the force had to go on the defensive saying this was simply a result of a shift to a new site that led to some things getting lost.

In June, the justice minister confirmed investigations were beginning anew, headed by deputy police chief Themistos Arnaoutis. He heads a four-member team which has since taken a series of statements from all parties involved, Philenews reported.

Cyprus’ police spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Though new evidence has apparently come to the fore, it is not enough to lead to the mystery woman who is believed to have caused the accident.

The findings are expected to be delivered to the attorney general’s office next month.

The accident took place on September 2, 2012, under the bridge on the Limassol-Nicosia highway towards Mouttayiaka.

In the early hours of the morning, the reportedly well-connected woman tried to overtake two motorbikes and went in the opposite lane. Her move cut off an incoming vehicle, and in an attempt to avoid her, swerved and crashed into Loizou’s motorbike.

The woman fled the scene while Loizou died four days later, in hospital.

The following year, Loizou’s father was diagnosed with leukaemia and died.

 

