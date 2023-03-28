Police denies coverup over fatal traffic accident

Police on Tuesday said there was no question of a coverup or dodgy dealings over a car accident in 2012 that led to the death of a 17-year-old.

Statements on the police website on the matter that have disappeared are due to a website upgrade and there was nothing deliberate about it, the force stressed.

Police were reacting to social media, which has been awash over the past few days with posts that suggest a well-devised conspiracy took place over 10 years ago that has continued to favour officials and their career.

The incident concerns a car accident on September 2, 2012 on the Moutayiaka bridge in Limassol. A female driver – allegedly the daughter of a well-known political person – was driving in the early hours of the morning and tried to overtake two motorbikes by going into the opposite lane.

A 21-year-old driver swerved to avoid her but ended up hitting 17-year-old Andreas Loizou, who was on one of the motorbikes and subsequently died. Police issued a statement the same day seeking information about the incident.

It said the driver which had pulled into the opposite lane – believed to have been the cause of the accident – was driving a light-coloured A3 or A4 Audi convertible. A subsequent statement said the car could have been another marque.

But police spokesman Andreas Christou said the force had upgraded its website since 2012 and some statements may have not made it to the new site but there was no issue of it having been deliberate. “Journalists or anyone can contact the press office and we can share it immediately,” he said.

Netizens however were not convinced, questioning why those statements – out of all the possible ones – had been the ones to disappear. There were questions over why police had struggled to locate a convertible Audi in Limassol, suggesting there can’t have been that many.

Former Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis also commented on the matter after there were allegations she was involved or aware of the issue at the time. Some posts even suggested she had received her ministerial post as a thank you for her silence.

“This is a very heavy accusation,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “I have no relation with a road death and I call on all of those who published or republished the matter to document their sources or apologise.” She also called on the police to take a stance a matter.