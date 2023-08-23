August 23, 2023

Man in custody for June stabbing

A 25-year-old man was remanded in custody for two days on Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of another man of the same age in Nicosia in June.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man is still wanted in connection with the case.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody in connection with an investigation into a case of “assault and wounding with a knife” which took place on June 30. Another suspect, age 21, was also arrested in connection with the case back in July.

The police say their investigation is ongoing.

