Cyprus Business Now

The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) and the regional administration of the island of Crete this week announced that they are set to hold an initiative under the banner of “Islands – Attractive Mediterranean Destinations,” acronymed as “SMART TOUR.”

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, aims to facilitate a creative convergence of decision-makers, the academic community, and entrepreneurs from the tourism sector.

This convergence seeks to enable the exchange of tourism-related insights and explore avenues for collective cross-regional and cross-border endeavours.

According to a statement released by the organisers, the workshop participants will have the opportunity to attend presentations from distinguished speakers hailing from the tourism industry, both from Greece and Cyprus, along with academic experts.

These presentations will be centered around a number of thematic units, including tourism policies and strategies; showcasing and sharing best practices; innovation and tourism entrepreneurship; as well as cross-regional and cross-border collaboration.

The workshop is scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m. at the Leonardo Hotel Larnaca, situated at Konstantinou Kalogera 57, Larnaca 6021, Cyprus. The invitation is open and free to the public.

The SMART TOUR initiative is part of the INTERREG V-A Cooperation Programme “Greece – Cyprus 2014-2020” and receives co-financing from the European Union (ETPA) and the National Resources of Greece and Cyprus.

The initiative involves the participation of the Crete regional authority, the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy from Greece, and Cyprus’ Stek.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week released a statement notifying the public that the United States embassy in Cyprus has announced the availability of appointments for US visas, extending this opportunity to both Cypriot citizens and residents.

To streamline the process and secure your preferred date and time slot, interested applicants are advised to visit the official US Embassy website.

The portal provides a simple and user-friendly interface, guiding applicants through the necessary steps for booking their visa appointment.

For those eager to seize this opportunity, more information regarding the application process for a US visa appointment can be found by following this link: US Embassy Visa Application Process.

This initiative reflects the collaborative efforts between the United States and Cyprus to facilitate cross-border travel and international connections, fostering both tourism and business interactions.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, August 23 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 131.89 points at 13:22 during the day, reflecting an increase of 4.02 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 80.04 points, representing a rise of 4.16 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €618,819.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index rose by 6.64 per cent while the investment firm index increased by a whopping 16.35 per cent. The alternative index fell by 0.36 per cent while the hotel index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.68 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+5.58 per cent), Logicom (+5.97 per cent), and Demetra (+17.07 per cent).