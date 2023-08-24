August 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Sunny with afternoon clouds

By Staff Reporter01
Thursday morning will be mostly clear after some increased low clouds early on. In the afternoon locally increased clouds will develop in the mountains, which may bring brief isolated showers, while low cloud cover will also develop on the west and north coasts. Temperatures will rise to 39C in the interior, 31C on the west coast, 33C on the remaining coasts, and 30C in the higher mountains.

Winds will start off south-easterly to south-westerly, locally north-westerly, up to 3 Beaufort, in the afternoon turning south- to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and strong, up to 5 Beaufort on the windward coast. The sea will be calm to slightly rough in the morning, rougher in the afternoon.

Overnight the weather will remain clear with some locally increased clouds at times. Temperatures will drop to 23C in the interior, 24C on the coasts and 20C in the higher mountains. Thin fog may form locally in the early hours. Winds will initially be south-westerly to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort, later turning north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, light, 3 Beaufort. In the east the seas will be calm to slightly rough, rougher on the remaining coasts. 

Friday and the weekend will be mostly clear with increased afternoon clouds in the mountains and possibility of light rain. Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably, continuing to fluctuate above the average for the season with a slight drop on Sunday.

