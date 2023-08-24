August 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Two arrested after construction items stolen in Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos00
Paphos police HQ

Police in Paphos have arrested two men on suspicion of theft after the victim pursued his case and located his stolen property.

According to police, the case began with a complaint filed at the Kouklia police station on July 28 by the victim, a 53-year-old building contractor, who told police that scaffolding, metal rails and other materials had been stolen from his fenced-off field in Kouklia.

The complainant, according to police, had stated that the stolen items were difficult to identify since they were used.

The contractor filed a new complaint on Tuesday stating that between August 21 and 22, more scaffolding and tools were stolen from the same location.

Following a tip-off the theft victim himself on Wednesday went to a construction site in Tremithousa, where, according to him, he saw and recognised parts of his stolen property.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested a 27-year-old man in charge of construction, for the illegal possession of property.

On the same day, the complainant, following a further tip-off, led police to a construction site in Latchi, where he identified another 100 metal rails which, according to his claims, came from his premises.

Police subsequently arrested the second manager of that site, aged 40.

The Paphos district court issued arrest warrants for two suspects and they have been taken into custody.

