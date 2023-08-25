August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Another migrant boat intercepted in Ayia Napa

By Staff Reporter00
migrants in an marina
Migrants landing in Ayia Napa Marina, 24 August 2023 [Photo source: CNA]

Police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old boat operator after a boat transporting a total of 21 illegal migrants arrived on the Famagusta coast.

According to police statement, the 6m long vessel was detected on the coastal authorities’ radar southeast of Cape Greco and ran aground outside the Ayia Napa marina.

The boat was carrying a total of 21 illegal immigrants, of which 13 men, two women, three children and three unaccompanied minors.

Police obtained testimony against the 23-year-old, alleged to be the boat’s navigator, as a result of which he was arrested for further investigation of the case.

The remaining migrants were transferred to the Pournara reception centre.

Famagusta CID continues the investigation.

