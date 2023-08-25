August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested with false ID

By Tom Cleaver00
thumbnail paphos airport 2
File photo

A 29-year-old man was arrested at Paphos airport on Thursday after attempting to depart with a counterfeit Czech identity card.

Police said the man presented himself at the airport’s departure area at around 10:30pm on Thursday attempting to fly to Vienna.

A check of his identity card revealed that it was forged.

It is believed the man admitted the identity card was forged and that he is not a citizen of the Czech Republic.

He was taken into custody charged with forgery and impersonation, and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Related Posts

Fatal incidents in National Guard going to court

Tom Cleaver

Bases police uncover 30kg drugs

Gina Agapiou

Man jailed for 22 months for assisting illegal entry

Tom Cleaver

Over 6,000 repatriations so far this year

Tom Cleaver

Chlorakas complex under police guard as migrant count rises

Iole Damaskinos

Biggest street music festival in Cyprus coming to Protaras

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign