August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vouno picnic site sealed off over ‘unauthorised’ building

By Tom Cleaver00
Municipal police seal off the Tashkent nature park
The picnic site in the village of Vouno was sealed off by the Dikomo municipality on Friday in an ongoing spat regarding an “unauthorised” building on the site.

The picnic site is operated by the Tashkent nature park, and its director Kemal Basat released a strongly worded statement on social media following its closure.

Basat claimed he had received permission from the north’s forestry department before the pandemic to build the building, saying “every nail I have hammered in the picnic area belongs to the forestry department and I have never claimed any ownership over them”.

He said he has had an ongoing problem with the Dikomo municipality “for a while” over the issue, and that the north’s forestry department had attempted to mediate an agreed settlement.

“I accepted the solution offered by the forestry department a long time ago, but the mayor [Yuksel Celebi] did not accept it. It seems that the solution requested by the mayor is not technically possible”, he said.

He added that the municipality had not renewed the picnic site’s operation licence this year, and that as a result, refuse collections from the site had ceased six months ago.

He said the Tashkent nature park itself had commenced its own refuse collection, taking waste to the refuse management facility in the village of Koutsoventis.

However, after the facility caught fire in July, it stopped accepting waste from the Tashkent park, and rubbish began to pile up.

Basat added that “without any communication, explanation, or deadline”, the municipality closed the picnic site, and claimed the municipality had “set its sights” on taking ownership of it.

Dikomo mayor Yuksel Celebi has said he will make a statement on the matter on today.

