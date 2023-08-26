August 26, 2023

Arson attack at Limassol mosque

By Gina Agapiou0821
File photo: CNA

Arsonists targeted a Limassol mosque early on Saturday, only hours after Muslims had gathered there to pray.

Police said an unknown person approached the Jedit Mosque located in the old Limassol port around 1.15am. They threw firecrackers in bottles containing liquid flammable material, damaging the entrance and walls.

CCTV cameras in the area recorded the arson attack where a person can be seen approaching the premises on foot and throwing something at the building twice in quick succession. Officers also visited the scene for on-site examinations.

The attack came after another incident at the same mosque on Friday when a large number of Muslims, mainly of Syrian origin, gathered outside for Friday prayers at around noon.

According to the police, without informing the authorities, a number of worshippers spread carpets on the road, blocking Angiras Street, causing traffic jams and reactions from the public. Officers went to the scene to try to discreetly enforce order.

A number of Syrians then marched in protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the vicinity of the site.

