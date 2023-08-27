How Villas2Let saved our Cyprus summer holiday

After being badly burned by a horrific holiday experience in Protaras, we turned to a local rental company for the perfect summer getaway.

At the start of summer, we got burned. Not by the sun, but financially, when my wife and I lost 300 euros to a dodgy rental company…

At the height of Cyprus’ most punishing heatwave, we arrived at what was billed as a ‘modern 3-bed apartment in Protaras’ to find a dingy, dirty flat that looked like it had remained unchanged since the 1970s…

The air conditioning didn’t work, parking was non-existent, and the only small mercy was that the cockroaches littering the floor had already expired – most likely from horror!

A host of phone calls ensued. First to quite the rudest property agent we’ve ever encountered. Then to booking.com, who blithely informed us that we could advertise our garden shed as a 5-star hotel if we wished. So we left, vowing never to book in Protaras again.

Speaking to friends, it transpired this experience was all too common – scams of this sort abound. But there was, we were told, a solution…

Rather than book through a vast and faceless online site, we were advised to trust a reputable local company. And chief amongst those was Villas2let – a company known for its personalised attention to guests and willingness to go the extra mile.

And so, six weeks later, we decided to give them a go. Nervously, we contacted Villas2Let. And were overwhelmed by their positive response…

From the very outset, our personal agent talked us through the properties available, allaying all our fears and assuring us what we saw on the website was exactly what we would get. No question was deemed too silly, no enquiry too small. And so, with confidence restored, we packed the car, and set off once more for the Famagusta region.

With Villas2Let we got so much more than we bargained for. We’d been promised a 3-bed villa by the sea with a private pool. What we actually got was the most incredible, spacious home just minutes from the beach, as spotless as a new-build!

Not one tile was missing from the gorgeous indigo pool; not one bit of dust was on any surface! From master bedroom (complete with en-suite bathroom) to the expansive patio and BBQ area to the comfy sofas and huge tv, everything was flawless. Best of all, the AC was superb – and every other electrical appliance from coffee machine to dishwasher was in perfect working order!

Quiet and secluded, this gorgeous villa was a luxury home away from home; the stuff of dream vacations. Within walking distance of our favourite fish restaurant, Kalamies, mere minutes from the beach, and a short hop to the bars and restaurants of Pernera, it was the summer oasis we’d wished for.

And, from the moment we arrived, our every need was met – directions were clear, the duvets we’d requested were provided, and despite the short length of our stay, representatives checked in with us on two separate occasions merely to ensure we had all we needed!

It was indeed, a far cry from our previous attempt at a coastal getaway. But then Villas2Let have been in business for more than 15 years, their experience is second to none. This is a company that takes all the hassle out of renting for property owners, offering a suite of services that includes everything from sophisticated marketing strategies to personalised guest services to ensure that the home owner can relax in the knowledge that their property is in the best of hands.

To be honest, we’ve no idea who owned the villa we stayed in, and we never will. But when both they and we chose Villas2Let, we got very lucky. This was, quite simply, the best of the best in terms of holidays. Never again will we book from a faceless corporation – from now on, it’s the excellent, personalised service of Villas2Let every time!

Villas2Let have an extensive portfolio of holiday rentals in Ayia Napa and Protaras. The company also helps property owners unlock the potential of their assets through holiday rentals.