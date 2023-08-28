August 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Customs seize hundreds of cigarettes at Pournara reception centre

By Andria Kades
Two migrants who were admitted to the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia were arrested and fined €2,400 on Monday after they were found with over 200 cigarettes and 500 g of tobacco.

The customs office said a man and woman who were third-country nationals went to Pournara on Thursday, and while their items were being inspected, a host of tobacco-related products were found.

Customs officials who were called to the scene found 47 packets containing 200 cigarettes and 500 g of tobacco that did not have the warning against smoking in either Greek or Turkish.

The items were brought in from the north. The two were arrested on the spot and eventually agreed to be released with a €2,400 fine.

