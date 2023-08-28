August 28, 2023

Cyprus firefighting team in Greece moves to new front

By Nick Theodoulou00
greece fire

The Cypriot firefighting mission in Greece will focus on battling blazes in the Dadias region in Evros as of Monday.

The Cypriot team had been focusing on fires in the Attica region on Sunday with major operations taking place throughout Greece during the night.

The team of 31 firefighters left earlier this week, previously having been sent to Parnitha.

They have been battling blazes throughout the country as Greece grapples with hellish conditions.

“Greece is going through the most difficult year, in terms of climatic conditions, in the history of recording and collecting meteorological data,” Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told a regular briefing.

A previous blaze killed 19 migrants who were charred “beyond recognition” in one part of the forest close to Turkey. More are feared to be dead. Tens of thousands of hectares of land have been destroyed in the northeast alone.

