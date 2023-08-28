August 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government scheme for revamping Nicosia’s walled city still open

By Staff Reporter00
comment glafkos a proper strategic plan is necessary for old nicosia

Applications for the government schemed aimed at revamping Nicosia’s walled city will remain open until December 2025 or until the budget runs out, the interior ministry said on Monday.

The scheme offers financial support to buy property within the walled city, amounting to 50 per cent of the purchasing price – provided it meets a minimum threshold of €20,000.

Under the plan, up to 50 per cent of the purchasing price can be reimbursed, ranging from €35,000 to €70,000, depending on the composition of the family.

Applications can be filed to the Nicosia district administration.

More information can be found at www.bit.ly/3Yyh966 or 22804201, 22804120 and 22867612.

