August 29, 2023

Open University to offer courses in English

By Tom Cleaver00
The Open University

The Open University of Cyprus is to begin offering courses in English, according to a strategic plan issued to President Christodoulides by its chairman Giorgos Papas.

Papas confirmed the plans for English-language courses after meeting with Christodoulides on Tuesday, saying “we have submitted the strategic plan we have for the university and the plans will be announced little by little”.

At the same time, Christodoulides announced that the university would receive an extra €2.6 million in its annual budget, with the increase “aimed at upgrading the technological digital equipment and strengthening the human resources of the university”.

Papas thanked the government for its support and said the university “will move forward by offering society real second chances for those who would like to study”.

The university’s rector Petros Pashiardis said the government “attributes enormous importance to higher education in Cyprus” and shares the Open University’s vision.

“With the help of the President, the Open University of Cyprus has a future, it has a role to play and a task to carry out for higher education in Cyprus”, he added.

