August 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusTech & Science

Smart device use in Cyprus on the rise

By Tom Cleaver00
smart watch wearable devices apple

The use of smart devices in Cyprus saw a sharp rise in 2022 compared to 2020, according to the European Union’s statistical office Eurostat.

Almost two thirds of people aged between 16 and 74 years old in Cyprus – 65.7 per cent – use a television connected to the internet. This represents an 18 per cent increase compared to 2020 and is 13 per cent higher than the EU average.

In addition, the use of “smart wearables”, such as smart watches, fitness bands, connected goggles or headsets, saw a near threefold increase between 2020 and 2022, with 23.5 per cent of people in Cyprus now using one.

People in Cyprus use “virtual assistants” such as Amazon’s Alexa or Microsoft’s Cortana at less than half the rate of the rest of the EU, with just 5.4 per cent of people saying they use them, compared to 13.4 per cent EU-wide.

