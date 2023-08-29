August 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested after ID sold

By Tom Cleaver0176
File Photo

Two men have been arrested in the north after one bought a ‘TRNC’ identity card from the other, before sticking his own picture on it and using the card he had bought to obtain a Republic of Cyprus identity card.

Both appeared in court in the north on Tuesday, with the man who sold his identity card telling the court he had sold it for 30,000TL in 2019 – around €4,724 at the time.

The buyer then stuck his own photograph on the identity card, before using it to obtain a Republic of Cyprus identity card.

The buyer was caught when he attempted to cross to the north on August 26, while the seller was caught in northern Nicosia on Monday.

The pair have been remanded in custody for three days.

