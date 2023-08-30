August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Assistant UNSG heads to Turkey

By Andria Kades00
Miroslav Jenča, Miroslav Jenca
File photo: Miroslav Jenca

The assistant UN Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenča is set to arrive in Ankara on Wednesday for meetings with Turkish contacts.

During a UN press briefing, a spokesperson told reporters that where the road between Pyla and Arsos is concerned, there are no updates on the matter.

Jenča visited the island between Sunday and Tuesday, meeting President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, and visiting the buffer zone as well as the Committee on Missing Persons.

Related Posts

More arrests for Chlorakas riots

Nikolaos Prakas

Man found dead in Chlorakas

Nikolaos Prakas

Socialise with ZuluTrade – Official Night Party Sponsor of iFX EXPO International 2023

CM Guest Columnist

Man fined €6,000 for illicit tobacco

Jonathan Shkurko

Green Dot fined for violating health and safety regulations

Jonathan Shkurko

Man in critical condition after attempted murder in Xylotymbou

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign