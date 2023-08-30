August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Enrolment starts for wide range of subsidised classes

By Jonathan Shkurko02
Starting from Wednesday until September 24, registrations for the education ministry’s Adult Education Centres are officially open.

The programme provides general adult education in Cyprus to all residents aged 15 and above. Classes are available in a wide range of subjects from Arabic, Turkish and Greek to stained glass and ceramics and IT.

Classes are expected to begin in the first fortnight of October 2023.

The registration process for the courses offered within the programme will be take place exclusively through the education ministry’s website at www.moec.gov.cy/epimorfotika.

More than 25,000 people enrol annually in the Adult Education Centre’s programmes.

Classes are offered in 25 sessions per year, once a week, with each session lasting one and a half hours.

People interested in enrolling can choose from a range of subjects by electronically submitting their preferences through the website.

Adult Education Centres operate both in urban areas and rural communities, offering morning, afternoon, and evening classes in public school buildings and other suitable locations.

Tuition fees, following approval from the cabinet, are set at €55 for both urban and rural areas.

Members attending classes in both urban and rural areas, born before October 31, 1958, will pay half the tuition fees (€27.50).

In communities with populations under 500 residents, tuition fees are set at €27.50, and for individuals born before October 31, 1958, they are €13.75.

Tuition fees can only be paid electronically through the JCC online payment system.

 

