August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Green Dot fined for violating health and safety regulations

By Jonathan Shkurko0221
green dot

The Nicosia district court has fined recycling company Green Dot €2,500 for breaching safety and health regulations, a statement released by the labour inspection department on Wednesday said.

According to the statement, the company was found negligent in taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of its employees who were using the rear compartments of waste collection vehicles and were repeatedly exposed to risks.

“The company’s actions were in violation of the minimum safety and health requirements regulations legislation,” the labour ministry’s statement continued.

“This verdict underscores the importance of adhering to workplace safety and health regulations and serves as a reminder to all companies to prioritise the well-being of their employees while conducting their operations.”

