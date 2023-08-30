August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man found dead in Chlorakas

A homeless man was a found dead in a car in Chlorakas, Paphos, police said on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old man was Polish and had been spotted in the area over the past few days.

Police said he was the owner of the vehicle, and that it seems that there was no criminal activity involved in his death.

The cause of death will be determined by forensic examinations, while police continues investigations.

