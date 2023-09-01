September 1, 2023

Fire breaks out at Dali industrial area

By Tom Cleaver

A fire broke out at a factory in the Dali industrial area on Friday.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire is fully under control and that everyone who was in the building at the time is accounted for.

However, two people were treated by paramedics for respiratory problems due to smoke inhalation.

“The fire brigade is continuing its extinguishing work and is operating all floors of the building”, he added.

