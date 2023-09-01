September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Visa, Mastercard plan to hike credit-card fees

By Reuters News Service083
visa

Global payments processors Visa (V.N) and Mastercard (MA.N) are planning to increase fees that many merchants pay when they accept customers’ credit cards, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.

The fee increases are scheduled to start in October and April, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter and documents viewed by the WSJ.

Many of the fee increases are for online purchases, the WSJ said.

Visa and Mastercard did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

An interchange fee is the charge a merchant pays to the card-issuing bank every time a consumer swipes their card. Increases in fees merchants pay to card issuers are typically passed on to consumers, regulators have previously said.

Mastercard shares were up 1.3 per cent, while Visa was up 1.1 per cent.

Related Posts

Limassol still driving force in Cyprus property market

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus borrowers association welcomes efforts to address concerns

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Back in the big time, Britain’s M&S rejoins blue-chip index

Reuters News Service

China’s Xi likely to skip G20 summit in India -sources

Reuters News Service

Bondholders hope for compensation payouts in 2024 after 2013 financial meltdown

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign