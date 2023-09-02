September 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

19-year-old killed in car crash

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Èáíáôçöüñï óôïí áõôïêéíçôüäñïìï ËÜñíáêáò Ëåõêùóßáò
The wreck of the car

A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a car crash near Larnaca.

Christos Soteriou from Tseri was driving. on the Larnaca-Kofinou highway when he lost control of his vehicle at around 2.20am on Saturday.

The car then veered off course, collided with a metal guardrail and overturned.

Local law enforcement officers and members of the emergency response unit EMAK rushed to the scene.

They were able to extricate Soteriou from the wreck, however, he was declared dead upon arrival at Larnaca general hospital.

 

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

President holds emergency meeting on Limassol rampage

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Get to know the architecture of old town Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Outsourced: why nothing is made in Cyprus anymore

Alix Norman

Limassol mayor condemns violence

Staff Reporter

Cyprus winter tourism to benefit from additional flights — June revenue hits €361.5 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign