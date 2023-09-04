September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man fined €3,000 for illegal hunting

By Nikolaos Prakas0175
file photo

A man in Paphos was fined thousands of euros for hunting in prohibited area, police said on Monday.

According to police, game fund officers found the man on Sunday in the area of Ezousa near the Ayia Varvara village.

The resident of Paphos was attempting to hunt in the area, which is prohibited.

Officers seized his rifle and some cartridges in his possession, and he was issued a €3,000 fine.

