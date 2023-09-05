September 5, 2023

Contract signed for student dorms in Nicosia’s old city

By Jonathan Shkurko00
a cat makes its way past an abandoned house in the old city of nicosia
The student dorms are part of moves to rejuvenate Nicosia's old city

Contracts for the construction of a student dormitory on Voulgaroktonos, Arsinos, and Komninos streets in the centre of old Nicosia were signed on Monday.

According to the Nicosia municipality, the project is part of the ongoing efforts to attract new residents to the old town, particularly young people.

“This project will breathe new life into the city centre and contribute to the revitalisation of walled Nicosia by attracting students,” a statement said.

The contracts were signed by Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis and the director of the development company Stavros A Stavrou Ltd.

The project will see the construction of 50 rooms, all of which will meet accessibility standards. Each room will be equipped with a single-door refrigerator, a microwave oven, a double electric stove, an extractor hood and air conditioning units for heating and cooling. Additionally, the dormitory will feature two laundry rooms with 12 washing machines and 12 dryers.

Furthermore, the building will have a photovoltaic electricity generation system, an anti-theft system, closed-circuit television (CCTV), an emergency aid for people with disabilities, an access control system, lightning control and provisions for receiving antenna signals for televisions.

The project is expected to cost €3,821,462 plus VAT and is funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism as part of Cyprus’s Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Construction will begin on September 16 and expected to last for 16 months.

