September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man in Paphos arrested for kidnapping and psychological abuse

By Staff Reporter01
police station
File photo

Paphos police on Monday arrested a person for allegedly kidnapping a 24-year-old woman and attempting to force her into a sexual relationship with him.

According to Paphos CID chief Michalis Nikolaou, the crime was reported on July 26 shortly after midnight by the woman, a permanent resident, who stated that on two occasions she had been forced into the man’s car and taken to his house where she was confined.

The complainant told police the man was known to her and someone with who she was friendly, and attributed his behaviour to the fact that “he had feelings for her and she didn’t reciprocate.”

Nikolaou reported that the 24-year-old stated that during the two incidents, on July 20 and 24, when she was kept against her will for two days each time, she did not suffer any sexual abuse but the man attempted to convince her to have an affair with him.

The complainant also stated that the alleged perpetrator took away her mobile phone so that she could not communicate and ask for help.

In both cases, the 24-year-old managed to escape from him. An arrest warrant was issued against the suspect and he was taken into custody on Monday.

The offenses facing the alleged perpetrator are robbery, kidnapping, psychological abuse and violence against women.

The Paphos CID is furthering the investigation.

