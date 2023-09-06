September 6, 2023

Police out in force in Nicosia old town, quiet for now

By Nikolaos Prakas0688
img 3429
Strong police presence at the presidential palace (Christos Theodoirdes)

Nicosia’s old town became eerily quiet, as police descended on the area in an effort to shore up their presence as potential protests could turn violent on Wednesday night.

Police and police vans were also gathering outside the presidential palace, where originally a protest by Facebook account “Mass deportations now” was meant to take place but was later cancelled for fear of it descending into chaos.

At the presidential palace, the Cyprus Mail correspondent from the scene reported a heavy police presence, with officers wearing full anti-riot gear. The Aiaintas water cannon was also present.

Rumours among the police officers at the presidential palace said that if anything was going to happen it would most likely be in the old town, as no protesters had yet to be spotted near the area, where the initial rally was planned.

In the old town, especially near ‘Oxi’ roundabout, where there are many migrant-run businesses, a large number of police officers were spotted sitting in uniform and unmarked cars, while shops in the area began closing their doors.

Some shops were closed, while others were preparing to close their doors early.

However, the owner of one kiosk said she was not planning to close.

“Police are everywhere,” the owner said.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus Mail said that Ledras street was quieter than normal, but not empty.

More later…

 

 

special police in the old town
Police out in force in Nicosia’s old city

 

